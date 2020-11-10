Miller-Meeks takes lead again over Hart in U.S. House District 2 race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mariannette Miller-Meeks is now leading Rita Hart again in the U.S. House District 2 race, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Miller-Meeks now leads with just 34 votes separating the two.

Miller-Meeks has 196,779 votes, Hart has 196,745 votes.

On Friday, Hart had pushed ahead by 162 votes.

Some of the changes in this race could be attributed to absentee ballots that were postmarked by the day before election day arriving after election day. Secretary of State Paul Pate ordered a hand-count audit of unofficial election results in one Jasper County precinct, and a recount of the county’s election results after a discrepancy was found in the numbers.

The hand-count audit, as well as a countywide administrative recount, has begun and is expected to be completed on Tuesday afternoon before the county conducts its canvass of votes.

