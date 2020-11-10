Loyal to Local campaign aims to help struggling small businesses concerned as holidays approach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced many small businesses to close up shop, while others are struggling to keep their doors open, leaving a lot riding on this year’s holiday shopping season for those businesses.

At Dot and Dash Boutique in NewBo, Owner Ashleigh Derby is spending less time making sales and building a clientele in person and more time building her website.

“As soon as the first case hit in Iowa is when we noticed a drastic drop," Derby said.

Derby says they’ve adapted to open up to more in-store shopping appointments and free local delivery for people that order online, but a big concern for her right now is the upcoming holiday season, typically one of their biggest moneymakers.

“Last year, we had a lot of pop up events and things happening that really helped not only get our name out but with sales," Derby said. “So through this year I don’t really know what to expect”

Down the street at Lion Bridge Brewing, co-owner Ana Mcclain is also unsure about the holidays. The brewery and tavern are usually a destination for not only locals but people visiting family during the holidays.

“This year it’s going to be different, maybe people will be getting our beer to enjoy in their home so we’re hoping for the best but knowing that things will definitely be different than in previous years," Mcclain said.

This holiday season, they are offering more take-and-bake meals and releasing new beers right before the holidays. Mcclain is hoping that will push them through, but the struggle is letting people know about the deals.

That’s where Steve Shriver and his Loyal to Local campaign comes in, created in partnership with the Deetz app.

“You can download the app. It uses the perimeter you are in and shares with you relevant information, so it’s the easiest way to find promotions and deals and businesses in need of your business right now,” Mcclain said.

The app offers weekly campaigns and promotions for those who have it, creating more exposure for businesses in mind. Shriver says making sure businesses survive is the main goal.

“The landscape of Cedar Rapids has changed not only because of the derecho, but COVID and when we wake up from this dark winter it’s going to be sad to see what the city looks like unless we take action now,” Shriver said.

