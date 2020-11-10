Johnson County Sheriff’s Office makes temporary changes to operations due to COVID-19

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s office announced temporary operational changes due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the county.

Starting on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office is halting walk-in business at the public window until further notice. Anyone needing to talk to the Record or Civil Division can do so over the phone at 319-356-6020 or via email. A full list of contact information can be found here.

Gun permit applications, including Permit to Carry and Permit to Acquire, will be accepted through the mail or placed in the drop box in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. Instructions and applications can be downloaded here.

Accident Reports and Records requests can be made over the phone at 319-356-6020, ext 3.

Paperwork for the Civil Division can be left in the drop box in the lobby.

Sex Offender Registry – Address verifications and information changes will now only be accepted over the phone.

On-site video, jail visitation has been temporarily suspended. Click here, to sign up for off-site visits.

