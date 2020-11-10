Advertisement

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office makes temporary changes to operations due to COVID-19

(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s office announced temporary operational changes due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the county.

Starting on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office is halting walk-in business at the public window until further notice. Anyone needing to talk to the Record or Civil Division can do so over the phone at 319-356-6020 or via email. A full list of contact information can be found here.

Gun permit applications, including Permit to Carry and Permit to Acquire, will be accepted through the mail or placed in the drop box in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. Instructions and applications can be downloaded here.

Accident Reports and Records requests can be made over the phone at 319-356-6020, ext 3.

Paperwork for the Civil Division can be left in the drop box in the lobby.

Sex Offender Registry – Address verifications and information changes will now only be accepted over the phone.

On-site video, jail visitation has been temporarily suspended. Click here, to sign up for off-site visits.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high, ventilator usage at highest since early June

Latest News

A local entrepreneur has created a campaign to encourage people to shop local.
Loyal to Local campaign aims to help struggling small businesses concerned as holidays approach
(MGN)
5 people charged in 2 deaths in Fort Dodge this summer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds looks on after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the...
Reynolds: ‘We’re still waiting’ for final presidential election results
A local entrepreneur has created a campaign that aims to help struggling small businesses as...
Loyal to Local campaign aims to help struggling small businesses, some concerned as holidays approach
Members of the Cedar County Board of Supervisors canvass Election Day results on Tuesday,...
Two days of canvassing Election Day results comes to an end