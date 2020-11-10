Advertisement

Iowa City social organization opens second food pantry due to demand

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity, an organization that was formerly known as the Crisis Center in Iowa City, opened a second food bank on Monday in response to demand.

The new food bank is located in Pepperwood Plaza, which is at the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Broadway Street. CommUnity had been giving out pre-packaged bags during the pandemic but they said this second location with a larger building will allow for social distancing while clients can pick out the items they need. 

This year, the organization distributed more than two million pounds of food, which is a new record. They expect that demand to continue to increase with the impacts of the pandemic.

“More important now than ever, last few years bout 12k food insecure, think that will double with the impact of COVID-19, things being unstable,” Amy Hospodarky, chairperson of the board for CommUnity, said. “We anticipate this location to be more important than ever.”

The food bank is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday at noon and Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high, ventilator usage at highest since early June

Latest News

A local entrepreneur has created a campaign to encourage people to shop local.
Loyal to Local campaign aims to help struggling small businesses concerned as holidays approach
(MGN)
5 people charged in 2 deaths in Fort Dodge this summer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds looks on after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the...
Reynolds: ‘We’re still waiting’ for final presidential election results
A local entrepreneur has created a campaign that aims to help struggling small businesses as...
Loyal to Local campaign aims to help struggling small businesses, some concerned as holidays approach
Members of the Cedar County Board of Supervisors canvass Election Day results on Tuesday,...
Two days of canvassing Election Day results comes to an end