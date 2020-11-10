Iowa City social organization opens second food pantry due to demand

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity, an organization that was formerly known as the Crisis Center in Iowa City, opened a second food bank on Monday in response to demand.

The new food bank is located in Pepperwood Plaza, which is at the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Broadway Street. CommUnity had been giving out pre-packaged bags during the pandemic but they said this second location with a larger building will allow for social distancing while clients can pick out the items they need.

This year, the organization distributed more than two million pounds of food, which is a new record. They expect that demand to continue to increase with the impacts of the pandemic.

“More important now than ever, last few years bout 12k food insecure, think that will double with the impact of COVID-19, things being unstable,” Amy Hospodarky, chairperson of the board for CommUnity, said. “We anticipate this location to be more important than ever.”

The food bank is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday at noon and Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.