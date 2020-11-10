Iowa City School Board to discuss potential move to off-site learning Tuesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City School District is asking the Iowa Department of Education for approval to move to fully remote learning for two weeks due to increasing COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson County.

The Iowa City School Board said no decision about transitioning to off-site learning has been made yet, and options are still being considered at this time.

The board will discuss the next steps at a meeting Tuesday evening.

This comes as many other schools in eastern Iowa are also considering moving to online classes as COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers remain high in the state.

