Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds signed a proclamation Tuesday extending the current public health emergency for another 30 days. It also adds additional public health measures.

This comes as the state reported another record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“The overall increase in patient volume is stressing our healthcare system and it is putting capacity at risk," Reynolds said. "Surge plans are in place and while beds are still available, staffing is becoming increasingly challenging.”

Effective at midnight, the proclamation prohibits gatherings of more than 25 people indoors, or 100 people outdoors, at social, community, recreational, or sporting gatherings, unless all people over the age of 2 wear a mask.

Groups of individuals attending these events are limited to 8 people unless they are from the same household and must maintain social distancing from other groups. This goes for bars and restaurants as well. Social distancing standards will continue to be enforced.

Additionally, only 2 spectators per youth athlete or participant are permitted to attend indoor youth and high school sporting or recreational activities.

Masks are now required to be worn by customers and employees at businesses that provide personal services including salons, barber shops, massage therapy, tattoos and tanning.

Bowling alleys, pool and bingo halls, arcades, indoor playgrounds and children’s play centers are now required to ensure groups are limited to 8 people, unless they’re from the same household. Groups must maintain six feet of social distancing.

The Governor also ordered all employers to re-evaluate whether more employees can work remotely and enable them to do so.

The proclamation also encourages all Iowans to consider how their actions impact the spread of the virus in their communities.

“I know that getting life back to normal is what Iowans want, and we’ve managed to get things back to normal already, even if they look and feel a little different yet,” Reynolds said. “It will take all of us doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus and keep it at a manageable level that we can live with. If we don’t, we lose the very things we’ve worked so hard to maintain.”

Reynolds also asked Iowans to avoid social gatherings including wedding receptions, funerals, bridal and baby showers, and birthday and holiday parties, or to considering isolating after attending.

Gov. Reynolds' new public health measures are not a statewide mask mandate.

See the full proclamation here.

