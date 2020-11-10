Eastern Iowa school districts faced with moving to virtual learning as staff shortages due to COVID increase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers getting sick or being exposed to someone who is sick means more schools are switching to remote learning due to staffing shortages.

Dr. Noreen Bush, Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent, knows they have to adjust in a pandemic.

“This is what I know from Linn County Public Health, this adult to adult transactions here more than student to adult,” Bush said.

Hoover Elementary is now virtual for a week. Johnson STEAM Academy is waiting for the state to approve a two-week all-online waiver. However, the problem isn’t just at school; the community virus activity is soaring. In Linn County, the two-week average positivity rate for COVID-19 is 21.8%.

“Adults are going to have to change behaviors," Bush said.

Bush said by Monday they plan to return to in-person learning at Hoover because enough teachers and support staff are scheduled to return from isolation or quarantine. Right now 58% of the staff is out. At Johnson STEAM Academy, 65% of the elementary school staff is out. Bush said it’s because of several factors.

“Whether it be quarantine situations, isolation situations, or cases of positivity related to COVID, or they are showing symptoms of other things and require isolation," Bush said.

Staff shortages are also why the Clear Creek Amana School District has shifted to online. Currently, 49 staff members are out, including 13 bus drivers and 2 bus mechanics.

Bush adds Cedar Rapids was prepared for a situation like this in its “Return to Learn” plan. Every student has a computer and teachers sent Hoover children home with them over the weekend. She said as for what learning will look like in the future, data and actions will determine that.

“I would say that if the adult behaviors are not changing and we have increase of community spread, we are all going to have to consider what the next steps will be," Bush said.

Bush said they will continue to use guidance provided by public health and the department of education to determine if they reapply for waivers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.