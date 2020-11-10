Dubuque County adopts digital radio system for law enforcement

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Dubuque County is switching to a new digital radio system to increase coverage throughout the county.

The new system will allow law enforcement and other agencies, including fire and EMS workers to communicate effectively on the same network. County officials said the current system only reaches about 86% of the county due to the terrain. By adding more towers, the new system is expected to reach 96% of Dubuque County.

The county board of supervisors approved a $10.3 million levy bond in 2017 to help pay for the new towers.

“In order to keep the public safety and emergency services people safe, and keep the residents safe, it was a necessary expense,” Joe Kennedy, Dubuque County Sheriff, said.

Kennedy said the time to upgrade the system was almost inevitable and will increase public safety.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.