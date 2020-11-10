Advertisement

Dubuque County adopts digital radio system for law enforcement

By Jeremy Vallin
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Dubuque County is switching to a new digital radio system to increase coverage throughout the county.

The new system will allow law enforcement and other agencies, including fire and EMS workers to communicate effectively on the same network. County officials said the current system only reaches about 86% of the county due to the terrain. By adding more towers, the new system is expected to reach 96% of Dubuque County.

The county board of supervisors approved a $10.3 million levy bond in 2017 to help pay for the new towers.

“In order to keep the public safety and emergency services people safe, and keep the residents safe, it was a necessary expense,” Joe Kennedy, Dubuque County Sheriff, said.

Kennedy said the time to upgrade the system was almost inevitable and will increase public safety.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high, ventilator usage at highest since early June

Latest News

A local entrepreneur has created a campaign to encourage people to shop local.
Loyal to Local campaign aims to help struggling small businesses concerned as holidays approach
(MGN)
5 people charged in 2 deaths in Fort Dodge this summer
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds looks on after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the...
Reynolds: ‘We’re still waiting’ for final presidential election results
A local entrepreneur has created a campaign that aims to help struggling small businesses as...
Loyal to Local campaign aims to help struggling small businesses, some concerned as holidays approach
Members of the Cedar County Board of Supervisors canvass Election Day results on Tuesday,...
Two days of canvassing Election Day results comes to an end