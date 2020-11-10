Advertisement

College Community Schools requests virtual learning waiver, decision pending

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County-based school district is requesting permission from the state to enter a two-week online learning period due to the widespread community spread of the novel coronavirus in the county.

College Community School District said it was filing a waiver request with the Iowa Department of Education to move to a temporary period of virtual learning. If approved, the period would begin on Monday, November 16, and last until Tuesday, November 24. The online-only instruction period would last until the district’s Thanksgiving break, which would then be followed by an every-other-day A/B hybrid model.

“Regardless of countless efforts by countless individuals at home and at school to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, rates of infection continue to climb in our community, state and nation. Listening to our families, we know that Online Learning (At Home) is a last resort for our District. We are aware and directed by the fact that anything other than full, daily onsite instruction will cause interruption to many of our families. While hybrid offers some relief by providing onsite instruction at least half of the week, this still has an enormous impact on our families," Dr. Doug Wheeler, superintendent for the district, said, in a letter to families. "However, our data have brought us to this difficult decision.”

If the waiver is not granted by state officials, the district said that it would instead implement the every-other-day A/B hybrid model earlier than the current plan.

A decision on the request could be made within the next two to three days.

