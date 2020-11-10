City staff find white supremacist decals on Dubuque’s Chaplain Schmitt Island

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials are investigating after decals promoting a white supremacist group were found on a veteran’s memorial in the city.

On Monday, staff discovered the decals for a hate group, as identified by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center, on light poles at Veterans Memorial Plaza and the McAleece Sports Complex on Chaplain Schmitt Island. Six light poles had the decals placed on them.

The decals were removed by city staff.

“There is no place in our society for white supremacists and I condemn this behavior on behalf of the City Council and our community,” Roy Buol, Dubuque mayor, said, in a statement. “Furthermore, to attempt to promote such an un-American concept near a veterans memorial is an affront to our veterans and their sacrifices to protect our nation. This is a divisive and anxious time for our country and we must reject attempts like this to sow more discord. Instead, let’s all recommit ourselves to celebrating the diversity that makes our nation the greatest on Earth.”

Anybody with information about who may have placed the decals on the poles can contact the Dubuque Police Department at (563) 589-4410. An anonymous tip can also be submitted on the department’s website.

