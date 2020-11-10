Advertisement

Charles City man gets prison for DUI crash that killed boy

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Charles City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old Sioux City boy.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 30-year-old Jesse Blade was sentenced Monday after pleading in September to vehicular homicide while intoxicated, second-offense operating while intoxicated and three counts of serious injury by vehicle.

Prosecutors say Blade was drunk and had cocaine in his system on Oct. 26, 2019, when he ran a stop sign at a rural intersection near Rudd, hitting a minivan and killing 9-year-old Royce Fisher.

Three other people in the minivan also were injured.

