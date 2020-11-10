Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District applied for waiver to move to online-only instruction

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Tuesday it has applied for a district-wide waiver to move to online-only learning for PK-12 students.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high across the state and some other school districts in eastern Iowa also applied for waivers from the state.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District said if the waiver is granted, all grades at all schools will begin remote learning on Thursday, with in-person learning set to resume on November 30.

The district now awaits approval from the Iowa Department of Education, and will notify families and staff once the decision is made.

