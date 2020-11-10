Benton Community Schools to temporarily move to online-only instruction starting Wednesday

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community School District is moving to all online classes for a week starting on Wednesday.

In a statement to parents, the district said COVID-19 is causing staff shortages and student absences. As a result, it will conduct classes remotely from November 11 to November 18.

Staff will be at school preparing virtual learning experiences while students will stay home and access classes online.

The district said it plans to review data on Mondays of each week and will notify staff and parents if it plans to extend the days of online-only instruction.

