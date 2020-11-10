Advertisement

5 people charged in 2 deaths in Fort Dodge this summer

(MGN)
(MGN)(KMVT)
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa. (AP) — Five men are charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people in Fort Dodge this summer.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that four people from Fort Dodge and one from Eagle Grove were charged in the deaths of 25-year-old Jamal Cox and 47-year-old Tyrone Cunningham. Two women also were injured in the shooting on June 16. Police said at the time that the victims were innocent bystanders after shots were fired during a social gathering.

Those charged Tuesday were: Michael Shivers, of Eagle Grove; James Davis; Michael Wells; Darrell Jones; and Jeremiha Hatten, all of Fort Dodge.

