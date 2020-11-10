Advertisement

1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 27 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru...
In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with 1,135.

Over the last 24 hours 166 patients were admitted to the hospital, 196 are in the ICU and 89 are on ventilators.

The state also reported an additional 4,441 cases and 27 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 10, the state’s data a total of 161,257 COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,872 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

As cases continue to rise, some hospitals in Des Moines are reporting they are at capacity. KCRG-TV9 checked with hospitals in eastern Iowa. Unity Point Saint Luke’s said they’re not at capacity, but are seeing a record number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

