CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wet weather moves into the state tonight. Showers and storms with heavy rainfall, greater than an inch are possible. As the front pushes east a cooler air mass moves in with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. This is much closer to normal for this time in November. Veterans Day looks nice with sunshine.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.