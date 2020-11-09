Advertisement

West Des Moines officer suffers serious injuries in crash

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a West Des Moines police officer has been hospitalized with serious injuries he received while standing next to a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Television station KCCI reports the incident happened early Sunday morning along Interstate 35, as Officer Jon Kaufman was standing next to a vehicle that had been stopped.

Police say the driver of the vehicle had already been arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving.

Kaufman was waiting for a tow truck to come move the vehicle when another vehicle on the interstate crashed into Kaufman’s patrol vehicle, which hit the officer.

Kaufman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle also was injured.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high, ventilator usage at highest since early June

Latest News

Eastern Iowa school districts faced with moving to virtual learning as staff shortages due to...
Eastern Iowa school districts faced with moving to virtual learning as staff shortages due to COVID increase
David Allen Streets, 70.
Convicted murderer, Anamosa inmate, dies of COVID-19, other health issues
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
‘Terrible’: Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections
The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
Center Point-Urbana schools identify 8 staff, 2 students positive for COVID-19
A century old barn was destroyed in Cedar County by the Iowa Derecho.
Insurance claims paid from derecho top $1.6 billion in Iowa, 78% paid out so far