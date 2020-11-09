Waiver approved for Hoover Elementary to move to remote learning this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education has approved a waiver allowing Hoover Elementary to conduct classes entirely remotely this week.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District applied for the temporary waiver in response to increasing COVID-19 cases among staff at the school, or staff from the school being in isolation.

Starting Monday, the school will begin the remote learning model for all grade levels for a period of five school days. In-person learners will return to the school on November 16.

The district said the school has planned for the scenario and is ready to make the transition to online learning.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.