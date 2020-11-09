Advertisement

Waiver approved for Hoover Elementary to move to remote learning this week

(Adam Wesley/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education has approved a waiver allowing Hoover Elementary to conduct classes entirely remotely this week.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District applied for the temporary waiver in response to increasing COVID-19 cases among staff at the school, or staff from the school being in isolation.

Starting Monday, the school will begin the remote learning model for all grade levels for a period of five school days. In-person learners will return to the school on November 16.

The district said the school has planned for the scenario and is ready to make the transition to online learning.

