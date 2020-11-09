Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges Iowans to have backup plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is urging Iowans to have a backup plan in case they’re not able to get into their local hospital.

This comes as Iowa saw another record high amount of coronavirus hospitalizations.

“Each local community has to ask themselves, are you prepared to seek care elsewhere if your individual hospital in your own community can no longer provide care to you,” CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said.

He said his facilities are not overwhelmed at the moment, but they’re preparing for the worst.

