Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years

Defense Secretary Mark Esper testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on...
Defense Secretary Mark Esper testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

This is an unprecedented move at a time of national uncertainty about the outcome of Trump’s bid for a second term.

It is the first time in the post-World War II era that a president seeking reelection has removed his secretary of defense after Election Day.

The conventional wisdom is that stability atop the Pentagon and the military be maintained during a possible transition to a new administration.

Esper was Trump’s second defense secretary, succeeding Jim Mattis, who resigned in 2018.

