Tiffin man dies in bike crash in Tiffin City Park Sunday
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tiffin man died on Sunday afternoon following a bicycle crash at Tiffin City Park.
In a news release, officials said 49-year-old Steven Towne was riding a Shred Surface electric mountain bike on the bike trail near the ball diamonds when he lost control and struck a bridge railing.
Towne was reportedly not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.
