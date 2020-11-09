Tiffin man dies in bike crash in Tiffin City Park Sunday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tiffin man died on Sunday afternoon following a bicycle crash at Tiffin City Park.

In a news release, officials said 49-year-old Steven Towne was riding a Shred Surface electric mountain bike on the bike trail near the ball diamonds when he lost control and struck a bridge railing.

Towne was reportedly not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.

