‘Terrible’: Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections

The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Three Iowa prisons are reporting coronavirus outbreaks with hundreds of inmates and more than 100 prison workers testing positive in recent days.

An Iowa Department of Corrections report says the prison at Clarinda has 377 inmates and 16 staff members testing positive, and at the prison in Rockwell City there are 254 positive inmates and four staff members.

The department released data Friday showing an outbreak at the Anamosa prison, where 485 are now testing positive out of 982 inmates housed at the prison. Another 50 staff members are testing positive.

Other prisons have smaller numbers of positive cases.

In total 1,145 inmates and 103 staff members are positive in the state’s prisons.

