SYC: Family works to save longtime Butter Cow Lady’s Cow Calf sculpture damaged in derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Norma “Duffy” Lyon did the well-known butter cow for the Iowa State Fair for more than 40 years.

One of the only large scale cows she sculpted that was not made of butter has stood nearly 30 years on a hill watching over the town of Toledo.

It’s known as the Cow Calf sculpture.

“We joked about that it’s the only one that hasn’t melted,” her son Eric Lyon told us. But the statue was no match for the August derecho which ripped the head off the calf and caused other miscellaneous damage.

Toledo Mayor Brian Sokol wants to help.

“I think we really owe it to not only the community but the Lyon family to continue this tradition and the legacy of the family and rebuild this butter cow,” Mayor Sokol said.

Despite the damage they were able to find all the missing pieces, including the head of the calf. Now their plan is to not only put it back together but preserve it for the long haul. The plan is to have it bronzed, which comes at a cost.

“Maybe in the $50 or $60 thousand range," Eric Lyon said. “So it’s a lot of money, we think it’s a worthwhile project that will do the community well for a long time. Were gonna hit as many grants as we can but it’s still going to take you know several thousand dollars' worth of private donations.”

The Iowa State University Foundation has a sculpture fund to create a bronze replica of the Cow Calf sculpture for display at the Veterinary Field Services Building.

They tell us the project is estimated to cost over $100,000 which they are fundraising for currently. The mold from that project will then be used to help bronze the original sculpture in Toledo, which will save on some of the cost there.

Mayor Sokol said donations for the efforts in Toledo can be sent directly to the city or to the chamber of commerce.

