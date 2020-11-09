Advertisement

One more warm day, then rain chances return and we cool down this week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm weather lovers have one more mild day to enjoy before cooler, more typical, November temperatures settle in. Temperatures stay mild again overnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s and even low 60s into Monday morning.

Through the day Monday, we’ll see highs reach back into the low and mid-70s across eastern Iowa along with continued gusty southerly winds. Most of the area looks to stay dry for the balance of the day, but a cold front will begin to advance into the region later in the day. This will bring chances for some rain showers, especially to our Northwestern zone, with most of eastern Iowa seeing showers overnight into Tuesday and lasting throughout Tuesday. There may be a few thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected, especially in our northeast zone. Gusty winds are expected again Tuesday.

Behind this front, cooler air will mean highs in the 40s and 50s for the remainder of the workweek.

