One last mild day, rain arrives tonight into tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on one last mild day with highs into the 70s, which will be close to records for this date. It’ll be windy again this afternoon as well. Tonight through most of tomorrow, rain is likely and this front continues to carry the potential of over one inch of rainfall, especially in the northern half of our area. Tomorrow’s highs will likely be hit at midnight, then slowly fall from there with about a 20 degree spread from our northwest zone (40s) to far southeast Iowa (60s). Cooler weather will be around the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. These values are much more typical of the 2nd week of November.

