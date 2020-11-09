Advertisement

One arrested, missing teenager found in Fayette County drug investigation

Law enforcement arrested 45-year-old Lisa Jo Sims, of Waucoma, and charged her with Contributing Illegal Substances to a Minor.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Fayette County arrested one person and found a missing Chickasaw County teen during a drug investigation on Saturday evening.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday a witness gave the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office a tip about the missing juvenile, who was hiding at a rural Waucoma, Iowa, residence.

The witness also told the sheriff’s office about possible drug use at the residence.

Deputies conducted an investigation at the residence, located at 25012 Y Avenue. They found the missing Chickasaw County 16-year-old, along with drug paraphernalia and illegal substances.

Law enforcement arrested 45-year-old Lisa Jo Sims, of Waucoma, and charged her with Contributing Illegal Substances to a Minor.

The juvenile was released to a guardian.

The case remains under investigation. Officials said more charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

