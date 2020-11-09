One arrested, missing teenager found in Fayette County drug investigation
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Fayette County arrested one person and found a missing Chickasaw County teen during a drug investigation on Saturday evening.
At about 6:45 p.m. on Saturday a witness gave the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office a tip about the missing juvenile, who was hiding at a rural Waucoma, Iowa, residence.
The witness also told the sheriff’s office about possible drug use at the residence.
Deputies conducted an investigation at the residence, located at 25012 Y Avenue. They found the missing Chickasaw County 16-year-old, along with drug paraphernalia and illegal substances.
Law enforcement arrested 45-year-old Lisa Jo Sims, of Waucoma, and charged her with Contributing Illegal Substances to a Minor.
The juvenile was released to a guardian.
The case remains under investigation. Officials said more charges are pending.
