Officials looking for inmate who did not return from work release in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials said that an inmate failed to return to a central Iowa residential facility after his work release shift on Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said that Maurice Lamont Turner, 45, did not come back to the Marshalltown Residential Facility on Saturday, November 7. Turner is serving a sentence for convictions of a third or subsequent offense of domestic abuse or assault. He entered the facility in Marshall County on October 21, 2019.

Turner is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 262 pounds.

Anybody with information about Turner’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement officials.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.