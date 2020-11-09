Linn-Mar school board to discuss virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar school board will hold a meeting Monday to discuss the possibility of virtual learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.
Linn-County’s rolling 14 day positivity rate is 21.3 percent.
The state said districts can request virtual learning when a county’s positivity rate hits 20 percent.
An announcement on Linn-Mar’s website said the meeting will be held via Zoom and/or YouTube.
