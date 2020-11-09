Advertisement

Last mild day, rain moves in overnight through Tuesday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be our last mild day in the 70s, after now 6 days in the 70s, which broke a record for the longest 70-degree stretch in November in Cedar Rapids. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day, but the sun could peek out here and there.

Tonight, a cold front will be pushing through the area bring rain, and the chance for heavy rain, through tomorrow. Many will see the potential of accumulating an inch of rainfall. Highs for tomorrow will most likely be reached in the morning and then will fall throughout the day, so a good idea to pack the layers tomorrow.

Temperatures will then be in the 40s and 50s through the rest of the week and overnight lows drop back in the 20s and 30s.

