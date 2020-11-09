Advertisement

Johnson STEAM Academy to move to virtual learning temporarily

(Adam Wesley/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)
(Adam Wesley/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson STEAM Academy is temporarily moving to fully remote learning for 48 hours starting on Tuesday, while it waits for a two-week temporary waiver.

This comes as the school is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff, or seeing more staff members in isolation. The district has applied to the Iowa Department of Education for a temporary waiver to move to fully online learning for two weeks.

If granted, Johnson STEAM Academy will make the move to remote instruction from November 10 – 24. In-person learners would then return to classrooms November 30 after Thanksgiving break.

JSA Principal Candace Lynch said in a news release that meals will still be provided each day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JSA.

The Cedar Rapids School District also said Hoover Elementary is moving to online learning this week.

In both cases, the district cited staff absenteeism as the primary concern rather than cases among students.

