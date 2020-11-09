Johnson County man and 9-year-old child injured in UTV crash Sunday
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man and a child were injured in a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in Solon.
In a news release, officials said it happened at around 3:56 p.m. at 1924 Highway 1 NE.
41-year-old Brian Tucker, of Johnson County, was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV when he lost control.
The UTV rolled, ejecting a 9-year-old passenger. The child sustained minor injuries.
Tucker was pinned under the vehicle sustaining serious injuries. Officials said neither were wearing a seatbelt.
He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.