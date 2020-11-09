Iowa Men’s basketball team ranked 5th nationally in AP Poll

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KYOU) The Associated Press released its men’s basketball preseason poll, which includes the University of Iowa at No. 5 nationally.

The No. 5 ranking is Iowa’s highest preseason position in 65 years; the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 4 in the 1955-56 preseason poll.

This marks the eighth time in program history that Iowa is ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10: No. 4 in 1954-55, No. 4 in 1955-56, No. 9 in 1981-82, No. 7 in 1983-84, No. 7 in 1988-89, No. 8 in 1995-96, and No. 9 in 2001-02.

Iowa, who last started a season ranked in the AP Poll 15 seasons ago (No. 20 in 2005-06), finished 2019-20 ranked 25th.

The Hawkeyes return seven players with starting experience, including National Player of the Year and All-American Luka Garza.

Also returning are upperclassmen all-conference honorees Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp, and Connor McCaffery, who led all Division I players in the assist-to-turnover ratio a year ago.

Other Hawkeyes with starting experience include CJ Fredrick, who was an All-Big Ten Freshman selection last year, Joe Tousssaint, and Jack Nunge.

