Iowa Men’s basketball team ranked 5th nationally in AP Poll

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) pulls up for a three point basket against the Illinois...
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) pulls up for a three point basket against the Illinois Fighting Illini Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)(Brian Ray | Brian Ray)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KYOU) The Associated Press released its men’s basketball preseason poll, which includes the University of Iowa at No. 5 nationally.

The No. 5 ranking is Iowa’s highest preseason position in 65 years; the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 4 in the 1955-56 preseason poll.

This marks the eighth time in program history that Iowa is ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10: No. 4 in 1954-55, No. 4 in 1955-56, No. 9 in 1981-82, No. 7 in 1983-84, No. 7 in 1988-89, No. 8 in 1995-96, and No. 9 in 2001-02.

Iowa, who last started a season ranked in the AP Poll 15 seasons ago (No. 20 in 2005-06), finished 2019-20 ranked 25th.

The Hawkeyes return seven players with starting experience, including National Player of the Year and All-American Luka Garza.

Also returning are upperclassmen all-conference honorees Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp, and Connor McCaffery, who led all Division I players in the assist-to-turnover ratio a year ago.

Other Hawkeyes with starting experience include CJ Fredrick, who was an All-Big Ten Freshman selection last year, Joe Tousssaint, and Jack Nunge.

