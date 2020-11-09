Iowa House GOP keeps same leadership for upcoming session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After retaining a majority in the statehouse’s lower chamber, Republicans chose to retain the same set of representatives in top leadership positions on Monday.

The party announced it had re-elected Pat Grassley, of New Hartford, as Speaker of the Iowa House, marking the second year in the top leadership position for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s son. Grassley pledged to continue his caucus' agenda of getting Iowans back to work and school during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to thank the members of the House Republican caucus for continuing to put their trust in me to lead us forward,” Grassley said, in a statement. “It is an honor to lead this impressive group of public servants as we work to improve the lives of Iowans.”

Matt Windschitl, of Missouri Valley, will return as House Majority Leader in his second year in the role. John Wills, of Spirit Lake, will stay on as Speaker Pro-Tempore for a second year, and Mike Sexton, of Rockwell City, will similarly serve a second year as House Majority Whip.

The 89th General Assembly is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.