Iowa City Police investigating after man receives minor injury in shooting incident

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said they are investigating after a Sunday afternoon shooting incident in a southside neighborhood.

At around 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a gunshot at Wetherby Park, located at the south end of Taylor Drive. Police said that witnesses described that a gold-colored sport-utility vehicle from sometime in the 1990s, potentially a Chevrolet Suburban, and a dark-colored newer-model SUV approached each other. One shot was fired and the vehicles quickly fled the area.

Later in the afternoon, at around 2:17 p.m., an adult man contacted police to report that he had been shot at near the corner of Taylor Drive and Sandusky Drive, located just north of the entrance to Wetherby Park. The man had what officers described as a superficial wound to an eyebrow. His vehicle fit the description of the gold-colored SUV that witnesses described from the shooting, and officers discovered other evidence of a shot having been fired into the vehicle.

The man who had been shot was unable to give a description of the person who fired the shot.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask that anybody with information call them at (319) 356-5275 to provide tips or arrange to submit home surveillance video to the investigators. In addition, Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anybody who provides information leading to an arrest. Tips to them can be submitted using the P3 Tips App on smart devices, through their website, or by calling (319) 358-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is provided to those giving information.

