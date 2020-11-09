Iowa casinos worried about loss of business after Nebraska approves gambling

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa casino officials are worried they could lose business to Nebraska after voters there approved gambling.

Officials say they worry that when casinos are built in Omaha and Lincoln Nebraska, that could hurt Iowa’s gaming revenues. That might especially be true for Council Bluffs where 4 casinos currently operate. Other border towns also could see loss of revenue.

The President of the Iowa Gaming Association says casino development in Nebraska could hurt an industry already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

