Hospitals could soon be overrun

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local doctors say misinformation spread on social media saying that once the election is over COVID-19 would disappear, is not true.

Doctors at UnityPoint and MercyOne in Des Moines say they are seeing a higher number of cases than ever before. UnityPoint in Des Moines saw an increase in COVID-19 patients of 35%. And many employees have also called in sick.

“Unless something is done drastically that changes public behavior probably through state public health policy then we are in for catastrophe. ,” said Austin Baeth, a Physician at UnityPoint.

Baeth says there is nothing that shows the trajectory to be slowing.

A MercyOne doctor says the healthcare system in Iowa could be overrun by early December.

