Hawkeyes’ Jones named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 49-7.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A standout performance for a University of Iowa wide receiver earned him recognition from the conference on Monday, according to officials.

Charlie Jones, a redshirt junior for the Hawkeyes, was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week by the conference. Jones, of Deerfield, Ill., is the first player on the University of Iowa’s football team to receive a weekly conference so far this season.

Jones had 143 all-purpose yards during Saturday’s 49-7 win over Michigan State. He rushed for 38 yards and racked up 105 punt return yards through the game, including a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter. The return was the first punt return for the team to result in a score since a 2018 matchup with Illinois.

The Hawkeyes' next game is at Minnesota (1-2) on Friday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. It will be televised on FS1.

