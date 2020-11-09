Garage fires in Cedar Rapids under investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is investigating two garage fires.

Both happened around 3 this afternoon on the 200 block of 11th Street NW.

The fire started as a debris fire between 2 garages. When fire crews arrived they found the two garages also on fire.

Crews were able to quickly put out the debris fire and then put out the fires in the garages. The department says their efforts were slowed down by both garages being filled with items.

No one was inside or hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

