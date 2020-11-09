Former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long revisits bootleg touchdown 35 years later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long has a lot memorable moments in his football career at Iowa, but probably the most iconic one was the bootleg touchdown against Michigan State, which happened 35 years ago.

“It’s hard to believe that it was 35 years ago,” Long said. “The beautiful part about living in Iowa is you get to relive those memories quite often because the fan base never forgets.”

Iowa defeated Michigan State in that game, 35-31. With 31 seconds left, the Hawkeyes trailed 31-28 and faced a third and goal at the two-yard line. Long faked a handoff to Ronnie Harmon and there was no Michigan State defender on the right side as Long ran it in for the touchdown.

It’s a play that’s more than just a story to someone like Long.

“It was a special time because we were apart of the building blocks of Iowa football,” he said.

