Des Moines public schools request waiver to move classes online only

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Public Schools are looking to move to 100 percent virtual learning again.

The board submitted another waiver to request the Iowa Department of Education allow them to move instruction online.

The school’s Board of Directors held a special meeting Sunday, two days before five different DMPS high schools are set to return in-person.

If approved, DMPS would delay the high schools from in-person learning and keep them virtual through at least Thanksgiving.

If denied, they will start in-person as planned.

Polk County’s rolling 14-day positivity rate is up to 16 percent.

Des Moines schools have their own metrics in place to move to full virtual learning when that rate hits 10 percent in a span of a week.

