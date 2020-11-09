COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000 in Iowa Monday, 4,212 cases reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another record in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,034 on Monday.

Over the last 24 hours 152 patients were admitted to the hospital, 184 are in the ICU and 82 are on ventilators.

As of 10:30 a.m. on November 9, the state’s data shows a total of 156,816 COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,845 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

As cases continue to rise, some school districts have already applied for a waiver to conduct classes virtually.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

