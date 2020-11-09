Clear Creek-Amana Community School District moves classes online Monday and Tuesday

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear Creek-Amana Community School District is moving all classes online for Monday and Tuesday after increasing COVID-19 cases in the area affected the transportation department.

Superintendent Tim Kuehl wrote to families of the school district on Sunday saying the district plans to apply for a waiver to hold classes virtually for two weeks through November 23.

