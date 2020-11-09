Center Point-Urbana schools identify 8 staff, 2 students positive for COVID-19

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County school district sent a letter to families on Monday notifying them of positive cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in certain schools.

The Center Point-Urbana Community School District said that a total of eight staff members and two students had tested positive for COVID-19. This includes four staff and one student in the primary school, one student in the middle school, and four staff members in the high school. The district cited HIPAA regulations in preventing disclosure of the identities of individual patients that tested positive.

Individuals who have had a potential close contact with the people who tested positive will be contacted by district officials. Those who do not receive this separate communication are considered to not be at risk, as defined by local and state public health guidelines.

“We will continue to be diligent in following the latest guidance from local, state, and federal public health agencies to keep our community as safe as possible," Matt Berninghaus, the district’s superintendent, said, in the letter. "We thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Linn County is one of many counties in Iowa that are above the state’s threshold of 14-day average COVID-19 test positivity rates for potentially switching to a temporary period of online learning. As of Monday evening, the county’s positivity rate was 21.8%, meaning a school district could qualify for a waiver for a two-week virtual learning session without needing to meet a student absentee rate threshold.

Berninghaus did not indicate whether the Center Point-Urbana School District was considering applying for a waiver in his communication sent to families.

A copy of the letter is available on the district’s Facebook page.

