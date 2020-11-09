Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control hosting Friday the 13th week pet adoption special

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is having a Friday the 13th Week pet adoption sale this week. From Monday, November 9 through Saturday, November 14, adoption fees on cats and dogs that are one year of age and older will be reduced to only $13. Additional fees may apply depending on rabies vaccines and blood work performed.

The shelter is closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health pandemic. However, adoption appointments will be scheduled that will allow individuals or families to adopt a pet. Those interested in adopting a cat or dog should:

Go to Pet Finder to view all of the available animals ready to become part of someone’s family.

Once you find an animal that you would like to adopt, complete an application online

Once an application is received, Animal Care and Control staff will review the information and contact the applicant, if approved, to set up an appointment to meet the animal they are interested in.

Appointment times will be limited to 30-minute blocks, so staff will be limiting citizens to viewing only two animals per appointment.

COVID-19 protocols are in place. Only members of the applicant’s household will be permitted in the building and all entering over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is located at 7241 Washington View Parkway SW on the Kirkwood Community College campus. Office hours are Monday through Saturday from Noon to 5:00 p.m. Animal Care and Control will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

