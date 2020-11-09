Biden supporters celebrate in Iowa City as some Trump supporters in Cedar Rapids hold out hope for a second term

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing the “Cupid Shuffle” at Iowa City’s Mercer Park wasn’t on the Sunday schedule for 5-year-old Amina Wade.

Amina and her mom, Beza Tewabe of Iowa City, had gone to the park Sunday afternoon to take advantage of the warm November weather and ended up stumbling upon a Biden-Harris car parade and victory celebration.

Tewabe, who voted for Biden, decided to stay, leading to her daughter dancing the “Cupid Shuffle” with other Biden supporters.

“It’s a happy moment, and I’m glad to be in this moment right now, being here,” Tewabe said.

She wasn’t alone in that emotion among the dozens of Biden-Harris voters and supporters at the park.

Cristin Noonan, from Iowa City, said she’s “been bursting with joy” after finding out from a family text Saturday that Biden had been projected the winner of the presidential race.

“It’s been exhilarating, to be quite honest,” Noonan said. “I’ve been very hopeful. I feel like I can see a clear path, or a path at least exists ahead that I wasn’t sure one would exist.”

Kathy Huedepohl, also of Iowa City, said the celebration is one of the first group events she’s attended since the pandemic started. Huedepohl said she initially supported Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination before Harris dropped out of the race.

“Oh, I’ve been so excited and relieved because I’ve been really, really tense about the election and how it was going to go, and I’m so glad we got Biden in there,” Huedepohl said.

This celebration came against a backdrop of what some Biden supporters said were disappointing results for Democrats in Iowa, as President Donald Trump carried the state, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst won re-election over Democrat Theresa Greenfield, and Democrats lost at least one of Iowa’s seats in the House of Representatives.

Jarrett Mitchell of Iowa City said while he wasn’t surprised by the outcome of those races, he said the results show how much work Democrats in Iowa still need to do to have a shot at turning the state blue.

“They have to expand the electorate in the state and they also, I think, need to put forth stronger candidates that speak to the actual needs of the people of the state rather than sort of mimicking what I think is coming from the national leadership of the party,” Mitchell said.

At the same time the supporters of President-elect Biden celebrated in Iowa City on Sunday, supporters of President Trump gathered in the parking lot of Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, the meeting point for a car parade through Linn County.

“We want to support him, show him that we have his back,” said Dylan Schultz of Marion, who voted for Trump.

“Not so much of a protest, just more of support,” echoed Mark Scherbaum, who supported Trump in 2016 and in 2020.

Both Schultz and Scherbaum said they were encouraged by the success of Republicans in Iowa on Election Day.

“I think they did a really good job,” Schultz said. “I mean, I do agree I think we need to shut down the state a little bit with COVID. COVID is pretty bad. My mom is older, my dad’s older, and my grandparents are older, so I respect them and try to protect them. But I feel like they’re doing a really good job with how the state’s running.”

Several Trump supporters at Sunday’s “Trump Support Parade” event said they weren’t angry about the projected presidential election results, but they were concerned, with most mentioning the allegations of voter fraud brought forth by the president and his campaign.

Those allegations are unsubstantiated at this point, but the Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits since Election Day and pledged more.

Schultz said he’s hopeful those lawsuits will come out in Trump’s favor.

“I’m hoping Trump actually pulls this off and wins because we really need him the most right now. Our nation’s really divided, and I hate that,” Schultz said.

Scherbaum, of Marion, said he doesn’t want the legal process to drag out.

“If the courts say this is — you know, they did a recount and this comes about and Biden’s still ahead, then a peaceful transition would be fine. I think that’s the best for the country,” Scherbaum said. “I’m always going to support Mr. Trump, but if that’s the results, then you’ve got to kind of live with it.”

The Biden crowd in Iowa City was also split in how concerned people said were are about the election’s potential to go to the courts.

“I am worried because we’ve seen that Trump, over and over again, does not let the rules apply to him and ignores things that don’t go in his way,” Huedepohl said.

Tewabe said she’s not worried and welcomes the historic vice presidency of Harris.

“First of all, it’s a female. That just makes it even more — I don’t know — encouraging, powerful, and to have the same skin tone as me or my daughter, it just says a lot about the changes that we see,” Tewabe said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.