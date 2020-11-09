Advertisement

Arizona man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug conspiracy in Iowa

Officials said 54-year-old Michael Allison, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty on May 18.
Officials said 54-year-old Michael Allison, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty on May 18.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Arizona man was sentenced in Sioux City, Iowa to 20 years in prison for his involvement in transporting and distributing methamphetamine.

Officials said 54-year-old Michael Allison, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty on May 18. He was previously convicted of importation of marijuana in 1997 and 2005.

Officials said evidence at the guilty plea showed from 2009 through April 2010 Allison distributed more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine and also transported meth from Mexico to California and then to Iowa.

Allison was sentenced to 240 months in prison and a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high, ventilator usage at highest since early June

Latest News

David Allen Streets, 70.
Convicted murderer, Anamosa inmate, dies of COVID-19, other health issues
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
‘Terrible’: Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections
The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
Center Point-Urbana schools identify 8 staff, 2 students positive for COVID-19
A century old barn was destroyed in Cedar County by the Iowa Derecho.
Insurance claims paid from derecho top $1.6 billion in Iowa, 78% paid out so far
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast