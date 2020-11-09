30 positive COVID-19 tests in Hawkeye athletics department out of nearly 600 tests

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over two dozen people in the University of Iowa athletics program tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus last week, school officials said on Monday.

The athletics department said that 30 people among coaches, staff, or athletes tested positive for COVID-19, while 596 tested negative, between November 2 and November 8. 298 positive tests have been received overall in the department since widespread testing began in late May when athletics activities resumed. 8.740 negative tests have been received, along with one inconclusive test.

Those who test positive will be required to follow isolation procedures, and staff will conduct contact tracing to identify any potential exposures.

