Advertisement

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,000 as high rates of transmission continue in Iowa

New machinery, right, that helps to turn a regular hospital room into an isolation room is seen...
New machinery, right, that helps to turn a regular hospital room into an isolation room is seen at Bellevue Hospital in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Hospitals in the city's public NYC Health and Hospitals' system have been upgrading their equipment, bracing for a potential resurgence of coronavirus patients, drawing on lessons learned in the spring when the outbreak brought the nation's largest city to its knees.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of newly reported cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus remained at near-record levels on Sunday morning, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 4,213 additional cases of COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 152,604. 100,712 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 366.

13 additional deaths were reported by state officials as of Sunday morning. The state’s total since the pandemic began is 1,842.

992 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Iowa, a net increase of 91 since Saturday morning’s report. 190 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of four. 77 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of five. 181 new patients were admitted during the 24-hour reporting period, a new record high for a single day.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high, ventilator usage at highest since early June

Latest News

David Allen Streets, 70.
Convicted murderer, Anamosa inmate, dies of COVID-19, other health issues
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
‘Terrible’: Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections
The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
Center Point-Urbana schools identify 8 staff, 2 students positive for COVID-19
A century old barn was destroyed in Cedar County by the Iowa Derecho.
Insurance claims paid from derecho top $1.6 billion in Iowa, 78% paid out so far
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast