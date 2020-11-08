Total COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,000 as high rates of transmission continue in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of newly reported cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus remained at near-record levels on Sunday morning, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 4,213 additional cases of COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 152,604. 100,712 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 366.

13 additional deaths were reported by state officials as of Sunday morning. The state’s total since the pandemic began is 1,842.

992 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Iowa, a net increase of 91 since Saturday morning’s report. 190 of those patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of four. 77 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of five. 181 new patients were admitted during the 24-hour reporting period, a new record high for a single day.

We are not reporting the number of tests conducted or the positivity rate because of recent revelations that the state doesn’t make all testing data available to the public, which can skew the positivity rate.

The public doesn’t have access to more complete data with the number of tests administered and the results of all those tests. That’s because right now, about 40 percent of people getting COVID-19 tests have been tested before, according to Paul Trombino, Gov. Kim Reynolds' chief operating officer and the interim director of the Department of Administrative Services.

