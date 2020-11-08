Advertisement

Owner of Collins Road Theatres hopes to get relief money from new state grant program

By Jay Greene
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Not only did Collins Road Theatres in Marion have to close because of the pandemic; it’s also been closed since August due to significant damage from the derecho.

Chairs that were once in theatres now line the inside of the lobby or are covered in plastic in other parts of the building. Much of the concessions area is also covered in plastic are remodeling continues.

The storm caused about $400,000 in damage. Owner Bruce Taylor says what he saw in the days following the derecho wasn’t good.

“It was pretty ugly in here,” Taylor said. “When I came in the rooftop units had been blown off the roof, the rubber membrane had been blown off. There was just water running from the roof, from the ceiling down to the floor, which kinda destroyed the carpets, the seats, the ceiling tiles and everything in between.”

Fortunately, insurance will help cover most of the derecho-related costs.

But Taylor is hoping to get some relief funding for pandemic-related expenses from a new state program. On Thursday, Governor Reynolds announced the state would be allocating $5.5 million of the CARE’s Act Funds for theatres. Starting Monday, owners will be able to apply for up to $10,000 per screen. Taylor says that would come out $50,000 for his business.

“It could make the difference to our life and death because it has been real slow because of COVID and now being closed because of the storm,” he said.

In order to be eligible for the program, theatres must be showing movies to all ages, have limited restrictions as designated by the governor, and have a revenue loss this year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Hangartner, 54.
Body located in Hiawatha identified as missing Cedar Rapids woman
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19,...
Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area
Police investigate an accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday,...
Child injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids
Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the...
Iowans need to “act now” to reduce uncontrolled COVID-19 spread, report says
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at record high, ventilator usage at highest since early June

Latest News

David Allen Streets, 70.
Convicted murderer, Anamosa inmate, dies of COVID-19, other health issues
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
‘Terrible’: Iowa prisons report hundreds of virus infections
The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
Center Point-Urbana schools identify 8 staff, 2 students positive for COVID-19
A century old barn was destroyed in Cedar County by the Iowa Derecho.
Insurance claims paid from derecho top $1.6 billion in Iowa, 78% paid out so far
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast