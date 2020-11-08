Advertisement

Non-profit helps replace trees damaged by the derecho

By Becky Phelps
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A local non-profit is raising money for foster children and familes by helping replace trees lost in the derecho.

Families Helping Families of Iowa planted 88 trees on Saturday for families who ordered a 2-2.5 inch tree for the Fostering Shade Program.

Marco Laubach is one of hundreds of people whose trees were destroyed in the August derecho. Now, after months of cleanup and repairs, a new Autumn blaze maple is planted where his old tree was torn out. “When the derecho blew it over pretty much the root ball came the whole stump came out so they were some roots that were broken out And I spent the last couple weeks digging out the rest of the roots to make sure there was room for the new tree,” says Laubach.

Families Helping Families of Iowa is a local non-profit that helps children in the foster care system.

“We partnered with a tree farm out of Dubuque does mostly wholesale trees. And they were willing to do a small order for us to help get some trees back in Cedar Rapids... it’s really great to give back in a meaningful way," says Alonzo Marsh, treasurer of Families Helping Families of Iowa. The non-profit is planning to hold a similar fundraiser in the spring.

